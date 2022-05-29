Photos: Celebs at the closing ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival

It was glamour and talent all the way at the annual extravaganza.

Photos: Reuters

By CT Desk Published: Sun 29 May 2022, 2:55 PM Last updated: Sun 29 May 2022, 3:06 PM

Cannes Jury member, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, amped up the glamour in a white ruffle sari by designers Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla.

Eternals and Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan was a stunner in a chic strapless mosaic outfit.

Four Weddings and a Funeral actress and former model Andie MacDowell flaunted her salt-and-pepper locks as well as crystal-embellished eye make-up that complemented her green dress to perfection.

Actor Javier Bardem charmed shutterbugs in a cream tuxedo jacket and black trousers.

The gorgeous Diane Kruger won our fashion seal of approval with her strapless metallic silver, sequin embellished dress which had a huge bow at the back.