Photos: Celebs at the closing ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival

As per the actor's Instagram post, 'Dunki' will release in 2023.
Movies1 month ago
Cannes Jury member, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, amped up the glamour in a white ruffle sari by designers Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla.
Eternals and Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan was a stunner in a chic strapless mosaic outfit.
Four Weddings and a Funeral actress and former model Andie MacDowell flaunted her salt-and-pepper locks as well as crystal-embellished eye make-up that complemented her green dress to perfection.
Actor Javier Bardem charmed shutterbugs in a cream tuxedo jacket and black trousers.
The gorgeous Diane Kruger won our fashion seal of approval with her strapless metallic silver, sequin embellished dress which had a huge bow at the back.
As per the actor's Instagram post, 'Dunki' will release in 2023.
Movies1 month ago
The Yash Raj Films entertainer will release May 13 worldwide.
Movies1 month ago
The film was initially titled 'Text For You'.
Movies1 month ago
The actress recounts the emotional making of the late actor's slice-of-life swansong.
Movies1 month ago
The film will now release on April 22.
Movies1 month ago
As crowds start returning to India's theatres after two years, cinema realigns itself to post-pandemic realities and new box office equations.
Movies1 month ago
The star delved into the magic of pan-Indian cinema and director SS Rajamouli's vision in a chat.
Movies1 month ago
A-listers brought their fashion game to the Dolby Theatre.
Movies2 months ago