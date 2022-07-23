National Award motivates me to work harder, says actor Suriya

His film 'Soorarai Pottru' picked up five awards at the recently held ceremony.

By PTI Published: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 3:35 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 3:40 PM

South Indian superstar Suriya on Saturday vowed to “work harder” and continue making good films after his Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru emerged as the big winner at the 68th National Film Awards. The 2020 Tamil-language drama on Friday won five awards, including Best Feature Film, Best Actor for Suriya, Best Actress for Aparrna Balamurali, Best Screenplay for Sudha Kongara and Shalini Usha Nair, and Best Music Direction (Background Music) for GV Prakash Kumar.

Suriya, who shared the Best Actor award with Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior star Ajay Devgn, posted a statement on Twitter and said he is feeling ecstatic about his film winning five National Awards.

“The National Award gives me the motivation to work harder and walk my talk... and give you all good films, now & always,” the actor, who turned 47 on Saturday, said.

Suriya thanked his fans and followers for showering love on Soorarai Pottru, inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder Capt G R Gopinath.

“My heartfelt thanks for all the love and good wishes that has reached us and enriched our lives so far… We are ecstatic with the Five National awards for Soorarai Pottru. The overwhelming reception for our films, which was released directly on OTT during a pandemic, has made our eyes well up in joy,” the actor said.

The National Award recognition is a testimony of director Kongara’s “many years of hard work and creative vision of Captain Gopinath’s story”, said Suriya, adding, “I extend my gratitude to director Vasanth Sai and filmmaker-producer Maniratnam, who placed their faith in my acting abilities and gave me my first film, Nerukku Ner.”

The Jai Bhim star gave a shout out to his actor-wife Jyotika for encouraging him to do Soorarai Pottru.

“My special thanks to my Jyotika, who insisted I should produce & act in Soorarai Pottru. My love and ‘Thank You’ to all those who have encouraged my efforts so far and to my Amma and Appa, Karthi and Brinda, who have supported me always. I dedicate this award to my kids Diya and Dev and to my loving family,” he added.