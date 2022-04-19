Hollywood: Priyanka Chopra's film with Sam Heughan gets release date

The film was initially titled 'Text For You'.

By ANI Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 11:34 AM Last updated: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 11:38 AM

Priyanka Chopra-starrer It’s All Coming Back to Me is all set to hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

Initially titled Text For You, the film is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, Variety reported.

In the project, Priyanka will be seen playing the role of a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man, played by Sam Heughan. The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak.

Celine Dion is also a part of It’s All Coming Back to Me, which is named after Jim Steinman’s power ballad It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.

Apart from It’s All Coming Back to Me, Priyanka’s upcoming projects include the Russo Brothers’ Citadel show.