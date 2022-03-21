Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy with Instagram post

She shared photographs of her baby bump and wrote a message.

by Enid Grace Parker Published: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 10:25 AM Last updated: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 10:36 AM

Actress Sonam Kapoor, star of films like Khubsoorat, Veere Di Wedding and Neerja has announced through an Instagram post that she is expecting a child with husband Anand Ahuja.

She shared photographs of herself cradling her bump, as her husband lays a protective hand on her.

In a caption to the post, she wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you."

She ended the post with a couple of heart emojis and hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.

Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani were among those who congratulated her in the comments section of the post.

Sonam, the daughter of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, wed businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018.