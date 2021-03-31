The first fast

2. FOOD: Make sure Suhoor contains healthy and high energy foods. Make fresh juices and other healthy drinks for children to help them avoid dehydration. Keep in mind that it's important to add fruits and veggies into the mix. Plan and prepare menus for the week and talk about all the wonderful treats they would like to eat. Avoid junk and refined food during this time as those will just create cravings.

3. ACTIVITY: Limit activities that cost energy, such as intense exercises. They may make the kids weak and thirsty. for exercise try to play simple games or go on walks close to so that if they do feel thirsty or hungry after, there is not much time to wait to break the fast.

4. GIVING BACK: Ramadan is also the month of giving and thinking about those who are less unfortunate. Create a good deed box or calendar for the 30 days of Ramadan, which you add to every day. This gives your child a real understanding of giving and kindness. Involve the children in different practices during the day to make Ramadan more enjoyable and meaningful.