Fashion Label Baesic by DB Announces its Launch in UAE

Accessible high-end style with a heart, Dubai's newest fashion label is bae

Baesic by DB - a new fashion label dreamt and built in Dubai, is launching online on Sunday 20 June, giving the UAE's #bossbabes with luxe fashion staples that will take them from boardrooms to beach clubs without a wardrobe change.

Made locally with love, the initial collection named after the founder's nieces, Sai and Ki, is curated to meet the uber-high expectations of the region's fashion-focused femmes. The ten silhouettes included in the label's first 30-piece collection will be available in neutral colours to complement existing pieces: dusty pinks, soft champagnes, crisp whites and inky blacks. Oversized blazers, breezy palazzo pants, cropped tops and silky dresses are some of the foundation pieces shoppers can expect to find.

Fabrics have been carefully selected to accommodate the sun-drenched and air-conditioned moments fashionistas contend with during the region's summer months. Lightweight linen and cotton-rich jersey offer comfort and breathability, silks and satins deliver a decadent touch.

Founder and long-term Dubai resident, Dhara Bhatia, said that dressing well is a very real form of self-care that shouldn't be overlooked or seen as indulgent.

"We all have our own definition of self-care. For me, investing in pieces that elevate my existing wardrobe without necessarily breaking the bank is a good and guilt-free form of self-care. And I know that there are a lot of women like me who not only deserve a label that cares for them and understands their needs but also empowers them so they can be at their happiest and most optimal state and be truly present for others," Bhatia said.

"This first collection is inspired and represented by real women: my fierce and fabulous friends. As someone who has struggled with self-love, I really looked up to my tribe for strength. And so today, through this project, I honour them. And it is my wish to continue to honour other real women, by giving them a label they can trust," she added.

In a move to promote self-love the label spells it out in its clever name and encourages shoppers to put themselves before anyone else with collectable affirmation cards included in every delivery. When five cards are collected, a 20 per cent discount on the next purchase is unlocked.

Love for others is a natural extension of Baesic by DB's modus operandi. In a commitment to better the lives of others, a donation of 5 per cent from every sale goes to Sharjah's Friends of Cancer Patients - a non-profit that is close to Bhatia's heart.

Baesic by DB will be available from www.baesicbydb.com with free next day delivery for orders within the UAE, and express delivery internationally. Every Baesic by DB purchase is carefully wrapped in sustainable packaging before it's shipped, to reduce the label's environmental impact.

For more information, interviews or images, please contact info@baesicbydb.com

Connect with Baesic by DB on Instagram and Facebook