A luxe experience

Patrick Malek, The Founder and the Executive Director of Tradeluxe

Patrick Malek, the founder and the executive director of Tradeluxe, speaks about his extra-ordinary journey towards paving his way in the fashion industry

By Anam Khan Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 4:50 PM

Please tell us about yourself and your interests.

I was born and spent my childhood in Paris within an international environment and the luxury industry. My father was an entrepreneur. In 1974, he signed with Nina Ricci, followed by the first couture watch and jewellery license and many other famous brands. For more than 30 years, he had his office on Montaigne avenue, the street in Paris, where today LVMH and Dior have their head office, to name a few.

During my childhood days, I use to visit my father at his office and assist him in his meetings. I am thankful for the experience that I got at a young age to travel and meet with charismatic people. My brothers Frank and Michael are successful bankers in Paris and London. My wife Jana and our kids Daniel and Lizzy are my symbols of positive energy motivation.

What is the philosophy behind Tradeluxe that has motivated you?

Tradeluxe is a boutique consulting and distribution company providing 30 years of international expertise and a network for brands looking to develop and accelerate their business. Our core business activity is the beauty, luxury and hospitality industry.

My motivation is working with talented individuals and brands. Many of my business partners are people I have known for a long time, and I share a solid bond of trust. The world is changing fast, and I am passionate about new technology, which is nowadays everywhere.

How has the journey of the last three decades been, and your learnings from it?

I feel blessed to have enjoyed a very happy childhood full of love that gave me a solid base in my life and character. After working for almost 10 years in our family business, I am grateful for an experience, which was nice learning as I got to travel and meet talented people. In early 2000, I decided to experience working on my own in the fashion and beauty industry by joining Balmain company followed by other international companies, which allowed me to live in Dubai for many years, where I had a great time. I believe being passionate and honest in what you do is the best recipe for success.

What are some of the awards and accolades that you received over 30 years that validated your hard work?

Last month, I was honoured by an award from The Abrahamic Circle for 30 years of Business Excellence with the Middle East in Dubai. The members of this organisation were top executives and business owners from different industries sharing the same values of ethics economic diplomacy.

My main reward and satisfaction is the solid and high-level network that I have developed over 30 years. Several of my friends and partners are famous entrepreneurs who belong to the Forbes Top 100 list.

Looking back, what are some of the milestones you have been able to achieve?

Building brand awareness, positioning and sales are what I like to do, and I have succeeded with Balmain, Ferrari, and more recently, Paris Hilton. Tradeluxe also represents Parlux Fragrances, which has some of its brands in the top 10 of the most famous beauty chains in Russia, the Middle East and India.

How was the experience of travelling to Kuwait at the age of 18, and how did it help you?

In 1990, my father had an important meeting with the late Anthony Chalhoub at their office in Kuwait to present him our new ST Dupont gold cufflinks collection, a brand that the Chalhoub Group is now representing in the Middle East.

At the last minute, my dad asked me to go and conduct the meeting, which turned out to be one of my best memories and the beginning of a genuine friendship with a legend in the industry who became a mentor for me. From there on, I started a fantastic journey and love affair with the Middle East, which continues to this day.