‘Whoever controls metaverse will control the world,' says top Dubai official

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 11:55 AM

The first and the most economically viable use of metaverse right now revolves around gamification, said Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Blockchain Centre, and Director of Information Services at Dubai Electronic Security Centre.

Dr Zarouni was speaking at the inaugural edition of the metaverse conference – Metavision – on Wednesday. Organised by Khaleej Times, the one-day is taking place at Al Habtoor Palace on Wednesday, September 21.

Senior public and private sector officials are attending the conference. The event will see thought leadership speeches, interactive sessions, panel discussions, AR/VR Installations and more.

Vinay Kamat, Editor-in-Chief, Khaleej Times, welcomed the delegates and attendees to the inaugural event.

“Whoever controls the metaverse, will control the world,” Dr Al Zarouni said. However, he stressed that the metaverse is a huge world and compliance is an important aspect of it.

He said the metaverse strategy is focused on value creation and upskilling youth to align with the requirement of industries.

Highlighting the role of security and safety in the metaverse, he said the UAE has zero tolerance for harassing and bullying and this creates a healthy environment.

Touching upon the importance of seamless experiences, especially in the metaverse, he said a large number of those who experienced Dubai virtually are more likely to come rather than those who have not experienced it.

While speaking during a panel discussion about the role of women in the metaverse, Leila Hurstel, Chief Metaverse Officer, VerseEstate, said there are not many females in the metaverse field. “When I go to the conferences, I see just one or two females.”

During the long-day event, the speakers will discuss everything from cryptocurrency to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), experiential commerce, how governments should prepare for the metaverse, and the blending of the physical and digital worlds.

