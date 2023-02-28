Myco signs an official content partnership with Quetta Gladiators for HBL PSL season 8

The centre is open to the public from Saturday to Thursday and the experience also includes innovative shows using drones and hologram technology
myco (formerly known as MContent), a leading entertainment and sports streaming platform will stream the Pakistan Super League (HBL PSLSeason 8) through criclife 2 on its Web 3 streaming platform in the Mena region, offering viewers the chance to watch the live stream of PSL matches in high quality and participate in the unique “watch and earn” mechanism that rewards them for the time they spend watching the matches.
“We are excited to offer the PSL matches on our Web 3 streaming platform in the Mena region,” said Umair Masoom, founder and managing partner at myco “Our viewers will enjoy the high-quality streaming experience and the chance to earn rewards while watching the matches.” Approx 50k USD will be distributed amongst the viewers of HBL PSL Season 8 on myco. The matches can be streamed on www.myco.io or the app which can be downloaded from https://bit.ly/3w3BLpX.
Acquiring the streaming rights for cricket competitions like the HBL PSL is only one element of myco´s strategic move into sports: The company has also recently announced its partnershipwith one of the leading teams in the PSL, the Quetta Gladiators which makes it the first Web3 company to ever sponsor a professional cricket team in the PSL. Additionally, myco has an original production in the works which is directed by Emmy award winning film-maker Mo Ali, which will provide viewers with a unique insight into the interesting history and future of the Quetta Gladiators team, featuring the stars of Quetta Gladiators and the founders.
“We are delighted to partner with a visionary company like myco,” said a Nadeem Omar, Owner of the Quetta Gladiators. “As a leading team in the PSL, we are always looking for ways to innovate and engage with our fans. We look forward to seeing what the future holds with myco as our partner.”
Myco’s focus on user engagement and the use of Web 3 technology has allowed the company to quickly establish itself as a leading platform in the region. In December 2022, the company had a major success with the exclusive rights to stream the India tour of Bangladesh series, distributing rewards worth over $26,000 to viewers.
The addition of the PSL to myco’s Web 3 streaming platform is a significant step forward in the company’s efforts to offer innovative and engaging sports content to viewers. myco’s”watch and earn” mechanism, which allows viewers to accumulate rewards for the time they spend watching matches, has been a popular feature on the platform.
The centre is open to the public from Saturday to Thursday and the experience also includes innovative shows using drones and hologram technology
