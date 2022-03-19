Two injured as 5.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Algeria port city

Investigations are underway.
An earthquake rocked the Algerian port city of Bejaia Saturday injuring two people, emergency services said.
The 5.2 magnitude quake hit shortly before 11 am (1000 GMT), with its epicentre offshore 10 kilometres (six miles) under the Mediterranean seabed, according to the US Geological Survey.
Two people were injured in the mainly Berber-speaking city, in the Kabylie region some 240 kilometres (150 miles) east of the capital Algiers, emergency services said.
In March last year, a 6.0 magnitude quake hit northeast of Bejaia without causing any casualties.
Algeria lies near the boundary between the African and Eurasian plates and suffers frequent earthquakes along its Mediterranean coast.
