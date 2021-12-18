Lebanon's National News Agency reports seven people injured after a gunfire broke out during the funeral of a Hamas member
MENA5 days ago
Tear gas was fired at thousands of supporters of Sudan’s opposition Forces for Freedom and Change movement who had gathered in the capital Khartoum on Friday, witnesses said.
The source of the tear gas was unclear. The witnesses told Reuters there was no sign of police officers at the scene.
ALSO READ:
Mass protests erupted following a military coup in October. They have continued following a deal announced on November 21 in which the military reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who had been under house arrest.
The agreement between Hamdok and the military faces opposition from protesters who previously saw Hamdok as a symbol of resistance to military rule and denounced it as a betrayal.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter: “Many Sudanese people continue to demand respect for their basic human rights and to voice their enduring aspiration for a democratic Sudan. The US continues to stand with them.”
Khalid Omar Youssef, minister of cabinet affairs prior to the coup and prominent opposition figure who was arrested and released after the military took over, was on stage speaking to the crowds when the tear gas was fired.
Youssef then tweeted saying that “whether they fire tear gas or bullets on us, they will not silence us ... we will defeat the coup and our people will regain their freedom.”
Other leading opposition figurers were scheduled to speak.
Live footage aired by Sudan’s congress party following the tear gas firing showed seats haphazardly scattered.
Lebanon's National News Agency reports seven people injured after a gunfire broke out during the funeral of a Hamas member
MENA5 days ago
This is the first visit to the country by an Israeli premier
MENA5 days ago
Talks to revive 2015 nuclear deal are taking place in Vienna
MENA6 days ago
The funds will be provided to Unicef and the World Food Programme to address humanitarian issues in the region
MENA1 week ago
Residents of a Palestinian refugee camp say several explosions have shaken their camp in southern Lebanon
MENA1 week ago
Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani says Tehran is standing firm on the position it laid out last week
MENA1 week ago
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks
MENA1 week ago
The US-led coalition began its mission in 2014 to defeat Daesh, after the militants took over vast areas of Iraq and neighbouring Syria
MENA1 week ago