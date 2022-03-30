Saudi-led coalition to halt military operations in Yemen to help negotiations

Official says the ceasefire during Ramadan will help create a positive atmosphere

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced late on Tuesday that its forces will halt operations in Yemen from Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s official news agency has reported.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Brigadier-General Turki Al Maliki, official spokesman of the coalition forces, announced that military operations in Yemen will be halted for the Holy Month of Ramadan. He said the decision is to help create a positive atmosphere during Ramadan for negotiations between Yemeni parties to succeed.

Brigadier General Al Maliki added that the decision is taken in response to the suggestion submitted by Dr Nayef Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in conjunction with the launch of the Yemeni consultations.

The decision will come into force from 6am on Wednesday.

Brigadier-General Al Maliki explained that the joint forces will abide by the ceasefire and will take all steps and measures to make it successful to create appropriate conditions and a positive environment to make peace and end the crisis.