Saudi Arabia: Last date to issue Umrah permits announced

The last date for issuing Umrah permits is June 23 corresponding to 24 Dhu Al Qaadah, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia has said.

The ministry answered some frequently asked questions on its Twitter account. It stated that the suspension of issuing the Umrah permits will extend for 26 days.

It added that there is a possibility of issuing Umrah permits again from July 19, corresponding to Dhu Al Hijjah 20, in order facilitate the pilgrims coming to perform Haj.

The Ministry also addressed other common queries, saying that if a Mahram (male companion) is not accepted, it is because he did not fulfil one of the conditions of registration.

It said that a pilgrim can communicate with their Hajj group through the e-track of pilgrims from within the Kingdom or via Eatamarna app in case the nomination of Haj is from a different city than where the pilgrim resides.

Pilgrims will be unable to change their package once it is assigned to them, however, they can cancel or inquire about it, it added.

The Ministry said it was mandatory for pilgrims to be completely vaccinated and gave a list of the country's approved vaccines. They are:

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, two doses.

The Moderna vaccine, two doses.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca, two doses

The Janssen, one dose.

The Covovax, two doses.

The Nuvaxovid (NUVAXOVID), two doses.

The Sinopharm, two doses.

The Sinovac, two doses.

The Covaxin, two doses.

The Sputnik V, two doses.

