Saudi Arabia: Last date to issue Umrah permits announced

The two countries are expected to sign several agreements
MENA3 days ago
The last date for issuing Umrah permits is June 23 corresponding to 24 Dhu Al Qaadah, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia has said.
The ministry answered some frequently asked questions on its Twitter account. It stated that the suspension of issuing the Umrah permits will extend for 26 days.
It added that there is a possibility of issuing Umrah permits again from July 19, corresponding to Dhu Al Hijjah 20, in order facilitate the pilgrims coming to perform Haj.
The Ministry also addressed other common queries, saying that if a Mahram (male companion) is not accepted, it is because he did not fulfil one of the conditions of registration.
It said that a pilgrim can communicate with their Hajj group through the e-track of pilgrims from within the Kingdom or via Eatamarna app in case the nomination of Haj is from a different city than where the pilgrim resides.
Pilgrims will be unable to change their package once it is assigned to them, however, they can cancel or inquire about it, it added.
The Ministry said it was mandatory for pilgrims to be completely vaccinated and gave a list of the country's approved vaccines. They are:
ALSO READ:
The two countries are expected to sign several agreements
MENA3 days ago
US president scheduled to attend summit with other Gulf leaders
MENA6 days ago
Emergency teams were working to identify any possible damage after the earthquake in Van province
MENA1 week ago
73 lawmakers from powerful cleric Muqtada Al Sadr’s bloc submitted their resignation based on his request
MENA1 week ago
Abbas reiterates his requests to remove the PLO from the US list of terrorist entities
MENA1 week ago
Raisi and Maduro signed a 20-year agreement to expand ties in the oil and petrochemical industries, the military and the economy
MENA1 week ago
Police say explosion was caused by IED planted in car
MENA1 week ago
Air traffic would remain suspended at Damascus airport until repair work is finished
MENA1 week ago