Saudi Arabia: Attempts to smuggle over 3,000 bottles of wine into Jeddah

Authority found the banned items carefully hidden in a shipping consignment

Saudi customs authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 3,612 bottles of wine into Saudi Arabia via Jeddah Islamic Port.

Security officers from the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority found the wine carefully hidden in a shipping consignment passing through the Red Sea port.

Two suspected recipients of the seized goods in the country were arrested, reported state news agency SPA.

The authority said that it is continuing to tighten customs controls over the Kingdom’s imports and exports as part of its strategy.

It called on members of the public to help its mission and protect society by contacting the designated number for security reports (1910), email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) or by using the international number (00966114208417).

Whistleblowers will receive a financial reward if their information is correct.