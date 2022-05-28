Iran says crew of two seized Greek tankers not detained and on board

Iranian forces seized the vessels in the Gulf on Friday

Iran’s state maritime body said on Saturday the crew of two Greek tankers seized by Revolutionary Guards on Friday have not been detained, were in good health and on board their vessels, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“The crew of the two Greek tankers have not been arrested, and all crew members ... are in good health and are being protected, and provided with necessary services while on board, in accordance with international law,” Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization said in a statement carried by Tasnim.

Iranian forces seized two Greek tankers in the Gulf on Friday, shortly after Tehran warned it would take “punitive action” against Athens over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off the Greek coast.