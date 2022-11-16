Five killed, 10 wounded in shooting in southwest Iran

Amnesty International records names of at least 100 people, including 16 children, killed by security forces in Sistan and Baluchistan province
At least five people were killed when "terrorist elements" shot at protesters and security forces in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province, state media said Wednesday, citing an unidentified official.
"Armed and terrorist elements" on two motorcycles arrived at a central market in the city of Izeh and opened fire on protesters and security forces there, leaving five dead and at least 10 wounded, state news agency IRNA reported.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the reported attack.
On October 26, at least 13 people were killed in an armed attack claimed by Daesh on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz, according to an official toll.
Iran has been gripped by protests -- described as "riots" by the authorities -- since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, three days after her arrest by the morality police for an alleged breach of Iran's dress code for women.
Those demonstrations have seen clashes that have killed dozens of people - mainly protesters, but also members of the security forces - over the last two months, according to the authorities.
