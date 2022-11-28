UAE: Gold prices steady in early trade

The dollar index was up 0.4 per cent, making the greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies

Photo: AP file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 9:58 AM

Gold prices were steady on Monday morning as the dollar strengthened on safe-haven demand triggered by protests in several Chinese cities over the country's strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Spot gold was trading nearly unchanged at $1,750.35 per ounce, as of 9.30am UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh212.25 per gram at the opening of the markets on the first day of the week. While 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh199.25, Dh190.25 and Dh163.0 per gram, respectively.

"Gold prices have been tracking the US dollar's moves closely, and increased uncertainty from the growing unrest in China seems to be underpinning the dollar this morning," Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, told Reuters.

People may be shifting to defensive assets considering the Covid situation in China, but the dollar's gains are currently overshadowing gold's safe-haven status, Yeap said.

