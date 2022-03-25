Look: Giant diamond 'The Rock' makes debut in Dubai, expected to fetch $30 million

The global long-term sovereign sukuk issuance is set to drop to $73 billion in 2022 and $75 billion in 2023, from $88 billion in 2021, including issuance by multilateral development banks: Moody’s Investors Service
Markets4 days ago
A giant diamond nicknamed 'The Rock' went on display for the first time in Dubai on Friday ahead of an auction where it is expected to fetch up to $30 million.
The 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem, which was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago, is the largest white diamond ever to come to auction, said auction house Christie's.
After making its debut at Christie's Dubai, where it will be displayed from March 26-29, The Rock will travel to Taipei, New York and Geneva, where it will be auctioned on May 11.
"The Middle East has always had such a great appreciation for important jewels and gemstones," Rahul Kadakia, international head of jewellery at Christie's, told AFP.
"We thought it would be nice for us to launch the diamond in an area where there are so many great collectors for important gems of this nature."
The diamond is the "largest existing D-Z colour pear-shaped diamond ever graded" by the Gemological Institute of America, Christie's said in a statement, adding it is "G colour, VS1 clarity".
ALSO READ:
The previous auction record for the largest colourless diamond was a 163.41 carat sparkler which sold in November 2017 for $33.7 million, Christie's said.
Earlier this year, Sotheby's in London sold "The Enigma" -- the largest cut diamond ever to come to auction, at 555.55 carats -- for $4.3 million.
The global long-term sovereign sukuk issuance is set to drop to $73 billion in 2022 and $75 billion in 2023, from $88 billion in 2021, including issuance by multilateral development banks: Moody’s Investors Service
Markets4 days ago
Precious metal likely to trade sideways in the coming week
Markets5 days ago
The bank boosted its key rate to 0.75% on Thursday after Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed oil prices to a 13-year high earlier this month
Markets1 week ago
Energy-heavy Saudi Arabia’s benchmark share index fell 0.9 per cent, with oil giant Saudi Aramco down 1.6 per cent
Markets1 week ago
The movement of the rupee, Brent crude and foreign institutional investors would also be crucial for the equity market
Markets1 week ago
With the US economy already feeling the stress of a broad, post-Covid-19 boost in demand and a quick resolution to the West’s standoff with Russia in doubt, some investors are betting high commodity prices are likely to remain for the foreseeable future
Markets1 week ago
The rare Light of Africa diamond, a unique 103.49-carat polished gem, was presented at the Dubai Diamond Conference recently
Markets1 week ago
The S&P 500 slipped 0.8% in early trading, on pace for its fifth drop in the last six days
Markets2 weeks ago