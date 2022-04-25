Indian rupee slumps as dollar strengthens after hawkish Fed comments

This is the fourth consecutive day of slump in the key indices
Markets6 days ago
The Indian rupee declined 23 paise to 76.65 against the US dollar (20.88 against the UAE dirham) in the opening trade on Monday tracking the strength of the dollar in the overseas market.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a muted note at 76.58 against the American dollar, then fell and touched an early low of 76.65 in initial deals, registering a fall of 23 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee declined by 25 paise to close at 76.42 against the US currency.
The rupee opened weaker against the US dollar weighed by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week, said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.
Most Asian and emerging market peers are trading weaker this Monday morning which could weigh on sentiments.
Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.85 per cent to $103.61 per barrel.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 101.23.
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 645.45 points or 1.13 per cent lower at 56,551.70, while the broader NSE Nifty declined by 189.05 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 16,982.90.
(with inputs from PTI)
This is the fourth consecutive day of slump in the key indices
Markets6 days ago
The rupee hit 20.82 against Emirati dirham on Monday morning
Markets1 week ago
24K price seen rising to Dh243 per gram this week in UAE
Markets1 week ago
The market was due to reopen on Monday after being shut all week
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,974.01 per ounce, down 0.16% at 9.13 am UAE time
Markets1 week ago
Last week, the National Payments Corporation of India said that it was unaware of its use by any crypto exchange
Markets1 week ago
The renewed agreement comes into effect from April 13, 2022
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index rose 0.02% to 100.31
Markets1 week ago