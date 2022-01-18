Stars dazzle at Dubai premiere of Perfect Strangers

Hilton was all praise for the city at the launch.
Perfect Strangers, the first Arabic film by Netflix, had a dazzling premiere at the Bulgari Hotel in Dubai on Monday, January 17.
A star studded cast including Mona Zaki, Nadine Labaki, Eyad Nassar, Adel Karam, Georges Khabbaz, Diamand Abou Abboud, and Fouad Yammine were joined by film director Wissam Smayra at the event.
The production team from Front Row Film Entertainment, Film Clinic, Empire Entertainment, Yalla Yalla in addition to the executive producer Mayada AlHaraki were also present on the red carpet.
A movie screening was also part of the glamorous night.
The movie, an adaptation of the famous Italian dramedy, revolves around an intimate dinner party which takes an unexpected turn when guests agree to openly share all of their incoming calls, pings and texts. The tight-knit group must now navigate the consequences of their private, juicy secrets going public.
Perfect Strangers will premiere globally in 190 countries on January 20.
