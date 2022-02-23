Salman Khan brings Da-bangg: The Tour Re-Loaded to Expo 2020 Dubai

The event will also feature stars like Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha, among others.

Salman Khan pictured with Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in 2019.

By CT Desk Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 11:58 AM

If you’re a fan of Salman Khan and want to see him perform live at one of the world’s most iconic venues, don’t miss the “Da-bangg: The Tour Re-Loaded” on Friday, 25 February at DEC Arena, Expo 2020 Dubai.

The event will also feature celebrities Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma, Saiee Manjrekar, Guru Randhawa, Kamaal Khan, and Maniesh Paul.

Buy your tickets now at Platinumlist. Doors open at 8pm, show starts at 9pm.