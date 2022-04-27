Ramadan art exhibit in Dubai celebrates the spirit of the season

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood speaks about his Covid humanitarian work on a recent visit to Dubai
He detailed his humanitarian efforts in India during Covid and how they brought him fulfilment.
Local Events3 weeks ago
Ramadan themed art exibition ‘Shurooq Al Fann’ — the rise of art — was launched at the Sport Society, Mirdif, Dubai recently. The Director of Fine Arts Department — Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Khalil Abdul Wahid, Laila Rahhal — President & Founder Business Gate, renowned Emirati artists Ahmed Rukni Al Awadhi and Faisal Abdulqader, Nada Al Barazi, artist and member of Dubai Business Women Council, were the key dignitaries and special guests who inaugurated the exhibition.
Paintings and inspiring artworks of over 100 participating artists were on display at the event, each one telling a story of Ramadan, faith, visionary leadership of this great nation and elements of nature. “It is exciting for us as a sport centric boutique mall to collaborate with an immersive experience and concept that celebrates culture and the spirit of the season through art,’’ says Sanjay Kapoor, General Manager, Sport Society Mall, Mirdif, Dubai.
The event showcased live art demonstrations from global award-winning artist Dina Khataan, also known as Queen of Resin and Raisa Mariam Rajan. The event was put together by Artoze Gallery and Exhibitions, Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events.
“We are thankful to Sport Society, Dubai, as our venue partner for supporting this initiative and promoting arts with the collective vision to make Dubai the centre of creativity,” says Pragna, Managing Director, Orbit Events and Promotions.
