My kind of weekend: 7 things to do around UAE

Make the most of the weekend with our guide to the best events and activities around town.

By CT Desk Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 10:20 AM Last updated: Thu 26 May 2022, 10:23 AM

Poolside brunch

Take a dip in the pool or dive into the delicious dishes at a poolside brunch at Address Sky View as the live DJ sets the perfect summer atmosphere in the Glass Garden with his tunes. The brunch features international cuisine which includes California Rolls, Wagyu Beef Sliders, and much more paired with mouth-watering mixed beverages. Dh295 per person for soft beverages, Dh395 per person for house beverages, Dh495 per person with premium beverages. All include pool access. Every Saturday, from 10am—4pm for pool, 12.30pm—4pm for dining.

Three-day Super Sale!

Catch the upcoming three-day super sale at Mercato & Town Centre Jumeirah from Friday, May 27 onwards. The sale will include amazing retail offers and discounts up to 90 per cent on a wide range of merchandise at the participating outlets.

Jewellery Show

Presented by Numaish, Art Karat’s latest jewellery collection ‘Ishq’ will be showcased on May 28 and 29, from 11am-8pm at Taj Dubai, Business Bay. Expect a mix of various cut gemstones set on the art of ‘kundan’, with contemporary designs to suit all tastes. The collection includes a range of necklaces, long earrings, bracelets, pins and more, with most of them being priced between Dh500 to Dh5000.

Dance the night away!

Enjoy memorable nights at SKY2.0 at Dubai Design District where guests can celebrate the weekend with special experience featuring all things music! Pair the tunes with creative and classy beverages and bites to fulfill your cravings. Open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 10.30pm till 4am.

Poolside party

Beat the heat this summer at La Piscina by Palazzo Versace where UAE residents and visitors will be offered an unparalleled poolside experience. Starting this Saturday, May 28, the venue will be filled with an exciting line-up of DJs and live entertainment. The party will begin with the venue’s popular resident DJ Ciel who will set the mood of the visitors from 12pm—3pm, followed by Grammy-winning DJ and producer SHARAM who will take over the sets from 3pm-6pm. The venue also offers a menu featuring favourite and healthy poolside treats. The packages for the party at La Piscina start from Dh300.

K-Pop star performance

South Korean superstar Suho is all set to perform with a five-piece band at Dubai Festival City Mall’s Festival Bay. Open to mall visitors and fans of Suho, the performance will take place on Friday, May 27 at 8pm. Fans can expect hit songs from his mini album Grey Suit. Also, IMAGINE, the immersive laser, light, water multi-sensory extravaganza, will launch a new show featuring the artist’s lead single.

Rock band performance

Award-winning homegrown music sensation DHRUV is heading to The Huddle Sports Bar Grill in Bur Dubai on Friday, May 27. The Bollywood-inspired rock band will thrill the audience with its progressive fusion sound that has garnered praise from the likes of A.R. Rahman.