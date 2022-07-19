Movies, a masterclass and more: 6 things to do in UAE today

If you're wondering how to spend your Tuesday, check out our curated options.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 8:11 AM Last updated: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 8:16 AM

Join a Masterclass

Eataly At The Beach has announced the launch of its La Scuola masterclasses, where in-house chefs will offer a regular series of cooking sessions for the city's amateur food enthusiasts, educating them about Italian culture and cuisine. Promising eight sessions every month, the masterclasses will run all year. Interactive cooking masterclasses will run from 10am until midday on July 19 and focus on how to create Torta Caprese, a dessert from Campania, for Dh299. To boo, email reservations@celebratingmoments.com or contact 04 5611185

Island vibes

SALT has launched its island pop-up experience with tropical vibes at City Centre Mirdif. The limited-edition menu includes a range of exotic desserts like mango softies, watermelon sundaes and passion fruit push pops. Shoppers can also find exclusive merchandise and personalise their own t-shirt with fun stickers at SALT’s heat press station.

DSS highlight: Movie Magic

If you’re a movie buff don’t miss this year’s special edition of DSS Movie Magic at Reel Cinemas with specially themed family cinema nights, summer screenings and other entertainment offers. From a romantic date night at the movies, to fun screenings with friends, there’s something to enjoy for everyone. Little ones can also dress up as their favourite movie character and watch the film for free. Keep an eye out for special guest appearances by the iconic duo Modesh and Dana.

Celebrate an Indian summer

Enjoy this summer offer available every evening at Indego by Vineet, Grosvenor House Dubai, priced at Dh395 for a hand-crafted-3-course sharing menu and a bottle of grape per couple or Dh300 per couple for food only. Award-winning Chef Vineet Bhatia creates magic with a menu that includes Lattice Samosa Chickpea Chaat, Bhatia’s Dhaba Chicken Dry, Dal Maharani and Saffron Pulao. For reservations, call 04 3176000 or visit www.indegobyvineet.com. Offer available till September 15.

Taco Tuesday

At La Carnita Dubai and Abu Dhabi, every Tuesday from 7pm until midnight, choose from homemade beef chorizo or achiote chicken, with sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, chipotle mayo, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños, and shredded cheese. There are also vegetarian options available on request, including delicious popcorn cauliflower. Enjoy unlimited Tacos and beverages for Dh250.

Bounce Away

Don’t miss your chance to get more jump time and a pizza for Dh120 at Dubai and Abu Dhabi venues of freestyle playground Bounce! Till July 31.