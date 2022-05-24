Justin Bieber to bring Justice World Tour to Dubai

Tomlinson’s performance at Coca-Cola Arena will be taking place two years after originally scheduled.
Local Events2 weeks ago
'Beliebers' in the UAE are going to be thrilled as their favourite singer Justin Bieber is bringing his Justice World Tour to Dubai this October.
Justin will perform on Saturday, October 8, at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, a one-night only performance.
Justin has performed in Dubai earlier as well, drawing huge crowds every time. He was last spotted in the city in 2018 on a short getaway.
Fans can register for exclusive pre-sale tickets with Visa at www.coca-cola-arena.com. The pre-sale will start at 10am on Thursday, May 26, and registered fans will receive a pre-sale link to purchase tickets ahead of the general sale. General ticket sales kick off on Friday, May 27, at 10am.
Tomlinson’s performance at Coca-Cola Arena will be taking place two years after originally scheduled.
Local Events2 weeks ago
Craving coffee, breakfast or more? We bring you top options.
Local Events2 weeks ago
The singer takes us through her recent multi-lingual hits and what fans can expect from the upcoming concert.
Local Events2 weeks ago
'Memory maker' on the significance of still photography in the modern 'social media' world
Local Events2 weeks ago
Make the most of your long holiday with these top options.
Local Events3 weeks ago
Paintings and inspiring artworks of over 100 participating artists were on display at 'Shurooq Al Fann'.
Local Events3 weeks ago
Go for a taste of authentic dishes served in traditional Koli households at Vasai Local.
Local Events3 weeks ago
100+ amazing artworks from UAE-based artists will be on display.
Local Events1 month ago