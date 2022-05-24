Justin Bieber to bring Justice World Tour to Dubai

The singer will perform in the city in October 2022.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 11:24 AM Last updated: Tue 24 May 2022, 11:28 AM

'Beliebers' in the UAE are going to be thrilled as their favourite singer Justin Bieber is bringing his Justice World Tour to Dubai this October.

Justin will perform on Saturday, October 8, at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, a one-night only performance.

Justin has performed in Dubai earlier as well, drawing huge crowds every time. He was last spotted in the city in 2018 on a short getaway.

Fans can register for exclusive pre-sale tickets with Visa at www.coca-cola-arena.com. The pre-sale will start at 10am on Thursday, May 26, and registered fans will receive a pre-sale link to purchase tickets ahead of the general sale. General ticket sales kick off on Friday, May 27, at 10am.