Justin Bieber adds second Dubai date to Justice World Tour

He will now perform on October 8 and 9, 2022.

By CT Desk Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 12:59 PM Last updated: Thu 26 May 2022, 1:02 PM

Great news for Beliebers! Justin Bieber has added another date to his recently announced performance at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, part of his Justice World Tour itinerary.

TOP Entertainment, the promoter behind the recently announced Justin Bieber show confirmed today that due to the unprecedented demand for tickets, another show has been added on October 9.

So Bieber will now play Coca-Cola Arena on October 8 and 9.

Thomas Ovesen, owner of TOP Entertainment said, “Together with our partners All Things Live and AEG Presents we are thrilled that Justin has managed to find time in his jam packed tour schedule to add a second night to his Dubai stop. What we have seen in the last few days has been absolutely fantastic– the demand for this show has far exceeded any and all expectations. What excites me the most is that the appetite for live entertainment is back – and what a way to welcome it back. Do not delay in purchasing your tickets.”

October 9 tickets will be available for purchase from 2pm today (May 26) to all fans that registered for the Visa pre sale. Those fans will have exclusive access to purchase tickets for both shows up until 10am tomorrow. General on-sale will commence at 10am on May 27 across any ticket categories still available for both shows after the pre-sale.

These new shows come on the heels of his 52-date 2022 North American tour, which kicked off in San Diego on February 18. Each evening promises to be a celebration for both Bieber and his fans after the pandemic sidelined his 2020 tour.

Recently, Bieber teamed up with director Cole Bennett for his new single and video Honest, featuring Don Toliver. Punchy and uptempo, Honest marks Justin’s first official single since Ghost - the anthemic finale to the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Justice - went to #1 at pop radio in January, making chart history with the most #1 hits by a male solo artist in US radio history and the only fifth artist ever to reach twenty Top 5 hits on Hot 100.

Over the past year, Bieber has set new marks in his highly-decorated career: Stay with The Kid LAROI, Justin’s eighth career Hot 100 #1 single, made him the youngest solo artist ever to reach 100 hits on the chart. Peaches, his certified-triple-platinum smash, made Bieber the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart simultaneously.

Justin Bieber’s eighth #1 album Justice has sold over eight million copies globally, amassed over 12 billion global streams, and was nominated for eight Grammys, including Album Of The Year. With an astounding 100 billion career streams and over 75 million albums sold globally, Bieber reigns as one of the biggest artists in the world. He is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 68 million subscribers worldwide and is the #1 artist on Spotify global with 79 million monthly listeners.

Bieber - who was named Artist Of The Year at the 2021 MTV VMAs and was nominated for thirteen Billboard Music Awards - has been wowing fans nightly on the opening leg of his Justice World Tour 2022, the biggest and most ambitious tour of his career. Throughout, Bieber has remained committed to using his platform for social good, bringing his ‘Justice In Action’ initiative to fans across the country, raising awareness on important issues like criminal justice reform, climate action, voter registration and much more.