Indian Women Awards Season 2 to be held in September

Over 30 women will be honoured at this event for their business accomplishments as well as social work.

By CT Desk Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 10:53 AM Last updated: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 10:57 AM

Local platform Indian Women in Dubai will host the Indian Women Awards 2022 in September, to acknowledge the sheer hard work of Indian women residing in the UAE. Over 30 women will be honoured at this event for their business accomplishments as well as social work.

Founded by Reema Mahajan, Indian Women in Dubai is the largest expat Indian women-only platform in UAE with 45,000+ members. An IIT-IIM alumnus, Reema believes in the mission of #womensupportingwomen. Under the patronage of the Consulate General of India in UAE, IWD has partnered and conducted various events at the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai as well. Their last event was a ‘Hope & Happiness’ event organized for the brave women fighting cancer at the Majlis Al Amal lounge, in association with Al Jajila Foundation.

Mahajan, a lifestyle Influencer and advocate for women's empowerment and SMEs who founded IWD in 2020, had this to say about the special event: “We have seen a tremendous response to the launch of our awards - we are excited to appreciate and recognize all the Indian women doing amazing work. This year’s event aims to showcase diversity and inclusion, and will also include two special performances from children of determination, and brave women currently fighting cancer."

Mahajan firmly believes that “when women support each other, incredible things happen.”