Immersive exhibition ‘Korea: Cubically Imagined’ to be held in Dubai

Content showcasing Korean tradition, Korean contemporary society, K-Pop and films will be exhibited

By CT Desk Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 2:00 PM

An immersive exhibition, ‘Korea: Cubically imagined’, will be held at Art Centre, Mall of the Emirates from November 16-30.

Various Hallyu content showcasing Korean tradition, Korean contemporary society, K-Pop and films will be exhibited in forms of immersive art, three-dimensional virtual reality (VR) and other multimedia.

The exhibition includes three-dimensional VR performance of BTS’s Permission to Dance on Stage – Las Vegas and VR screening of iconic scenes from director Bong Joon-ho’s film Parasite.

Entry is free. For information on opening hours and more, contact info@artforall.ae/050 8805074