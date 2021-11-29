Grab a piece of UAE artwork “off the wall” by artist Ramy

Vans’ ‘This Is Off the Wall’ event taking place at d3

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 6:10 PM

If you can't get enough street art Vans Middle East will paint a tribute to local creativity with a graffiti mural created on a canvas of multiple skateboard decks. The artwork will be created live at the first ‘This Is Off The Wall’ event at the The Block skatepark in d3, then later divided up and given away to lucky winners who posted about the event.

The community event takes place on November 30. Vans fans, skateboarders, artists and anyone visiting will have the chance get one of the exclusive skateboard deck artworks between 3pm and 6pm. You just need to post about the ‘This Is Off The Wall’ installation using the #ThisIsOffTheWall hashtag and tagging @vans_me to enter a draw.

Everyone is invited to experience the event and watch the artwork come to life and take home free sticker packs while stocks last. The ‘This Is Off The Wall’ installation will be on display until December 4, when the skateboards will be sent to Vans’ Dubai stores, giving people time to post and get involved.

Dubai-based street artist Ramy Elzaghawy will create the skate-inspired visual during the three-hour event and the entire process will be streamed on the Vans Middle East Instagram and Facebook accounts.

In addition to witnessing the artwork, boarders and BMXers are invited to come and skate at The Block. Visitors can also immerse themselves in the exciting atmosphere, with Vans’ curated playlist providing the background music for the art performance and giveaway.