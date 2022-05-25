Food around the UAE: Six places to try today

What's tickling your taste buds today? We bring you some great options for dining out.

By CT Desk Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 11:37 AM Last updated: Wed 25 May 2022, 11:40 AM

Suq Restaurant

Tuck into a hearty breakfast amidst the lush gardens of Four Seasons Resort Dubai. Dine on classics, created with panache, such as the omelets and Benedict that the chefs whip up with organic brown eggs, or more exotic creations such as acai bowls and protein smoothies. Royal waffles drizzled with honey and chocolate crepes with a scoop of ice cream are an unmissable staple, for those who like to blur the lines between breakfast and dessert. Serial cereal lovers will also be pleased with a tempting variety including gluten free and vegan milk options. Dh180 per adult, including coffee, tea and juices. 7am-11:30am. Call 04 2707777 for reservations.

Otoro

The modern Japanese concept opened in Al Qana district of Abu Dhabi, has added new items to their menu for diners to step out of their comfort zone and explore unique culinary adventures. From Yellowtail Carpaccio, a thinly sliced fresh hamachi with green chili, leche de tigre, mizuna leaves, extra virgin olive oil and lime, to the mocktail Berry Patch, a mix of forest berries, thyme, mint, lime and ginger soda, a variety of flavours await you.

Blue

Blue - Seafood Asia at Burj Daman, DIFC, has some delicious culinary experiences in store with an all-you-can-eat seafood day themed package taking place every Wednesday and Sunday. The sharing menu includes a classic Som Tam Salad and a spiced crispy potato to begin with. Fusing a plethora of flavours, the seafood selection includes spicy sardines, fish with a delicious option of adding green or red Thai curry sauce and the chef’s special, Blue Crab, an explosion of flavours infusing Singaporean chili or black pepper sauce and added to the generous portion of rice and noodle sides. From 12pm-1am. Priced at Dh150 (without shrimp) and Dh190 (with shrimp). For bookings, call 04 2398032

Ruby Passion For Meat

If Latin-inspired roasted meats are on your wish-list, there’s no better time to visit this authentic Turkish steakhouse in the heart of Jumeirah than on Wednesday for ‘All You Can Eat Assado’. For Dh195 per person, enjoy unlimited servings of slow-roasted lamb coupled with goat cheese salad, cacik, hummus, Acili Ezme, and Cheese Pide, with delightful pumpkin crème brulee for dessert.

Farzi Cafe

Celebrating the world-famous Indian snack food chaat, diners can sample any of the nine chaats on offer. From Chowpatty Pe Bhel Puri & Waffle straight off the beaches of Mumbai and Delhi Ki-Raj Kachori, a crispy semolina shell stuffed with cooked pumpkin and sweet yoghurt, to Mexican Gol Gappe, a hollowed shell filled with avocado mash infused with tasty condiments and spices, to famous Punjabi samosas mushed then topped with chickpeas and a tangy sweet sauce, there is plenty to indulge in at this chaat station. Made live at the table in traditional chaatwala fashion, expect snacking with plenty of theatre on the side. The chaat menu is available 5-7pm daily and is priced at Dh25 per chaat. For reservations 052 6892012 (City Walk) and 050 4075590 (Mall of the Emirates)

Two.0

This Mediterranean restaurant at Cove Beach Abu Dhabi serves up a cracking business lunch deal to check out with your colleagues. For Dh119, you’ll get to choose from a three-course set menu inclusive of starters, the main course, and a dessert. Delectable dishes from the starters include Gnocchi, Wasabi Prawns, and Chicken Caesar Salad to devour. Guests can tuck into the mouth-watering Grilled Salmon, Wild Mushroom Tagliatelle and Argentine Rib Eye Steak from the main course. There’s also Mango Crème Brûlée for dessert, to end your lunch on a sweet note. The business lunch is available Monday to Friday from 1pm-6pm.