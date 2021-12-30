Fashion is back with DIVAlicious in Dubai

The popular exhibition will be held in January 2022.

Photos: Instagram

By CT Desk Published: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 1:58 PM

Fashion exhibition DIVAlicious which has seen 10 successful years of hosting exhibitions in Dubai and going global as well, is back bringing you everything stylish for a festive occasion or even just a casual shopping spree.

This time the focus is on wedding and luxe pret wear.

For the upcoming exhibition, DIVAlicious is following all safety measures with all exhibitors being vaccinated and exhbitors coming from outside UAE being tested prior to the exhibition. The exhibition will take place on January 7 and 8, 2022, from 11am-7pm at Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel. Valet parking is available.

Exhibitors have been restricted to 60 brands instead of 90 brands; temperature checks will be mandatory upon entering; there will be a 1.5m gap between every booth; there will be sanitizers in each stall; the entire exhibition will be disinfected each day; masks are mandatory and there are separate exit and entry areas.

Also shoppers in the waiting area can enjoy complimentary express foot massages by Aroushi Salon & Spa and order a coffee to relax, and trial rooms will be sprayed with disinfectant every hour.

Enjoy browsing affordable fashion for casual and diffusion wear, accessories, décor, edibles and more from Delhi, Mumbai. Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Pakistan and of course Dubai-based brands.

An exciting new concept of luxury designers turning their line up to affordable pricing is the new rage – where everything is under Dh1000.