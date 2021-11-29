Eva Longoria at Global Gift Gala in Abu Dhabi

The star-studded charity event will be held on December 9.

By CT Report Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 1:30 PM

The Global Gift Gala X Abu Dhabi Dream Ball will be held on Thursday, December 9 at W Hotel, Yas Island. The star-studded event will feature international and regional celebrities walking the red carpet.

It will include performances from international pop star and recent winner of The Masked Singer Australia Anastacia, soprano Angelica de la Riva, and international pop sensations Gipsy Kings.

The evening will see Global Gift Foundation founder Maria Bravo chair the event with co-chairs Nadine Maalouf, Nadia Sehweil, Huda Kattan and Mona Kattan, and honorary chair, actress and philanthropist Eva Longoria-Baston.

The charity celebration joins forces with the Abu Dhabi Dream Ball, brain child of Sawtouna, a group of women in Abu Dhabi committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and children and supporting meaningful charitable causes through effective action and philanthropic leadership.

The gala will benefit the Lebanese Red Cross, a humanitarian organization and an auxiliary team to the medical service of the Lebanese Army, and the Global Gift Foundation.