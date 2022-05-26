Enhance your wardrobe with this fashion exhibition in Dubai

It will be held May 28 and 29 in the city.

By CT Desk Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 5:38 PM Last updated: Thu 26 May 2022, 5:41 PM

Modista and AMPM are inviting all fashionistas to experience their Spring Summer 2022 collection, Ehsaas, in Dubai on May 28 and 29 at the multi-designer store Collage, Villa 272-3, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1, from 11am - 7:30pm.

The collection includes pure linens and cottons in breezy silhouettes and vibrant colours which will perk up your summer wardrobes for sure. From dresses, tunics, anarkalis, co-ord sets to accessories including belts, bags, shoes, they have it all on display this weekend.

AMPM believes in designing products that are comfortable yet versatile, stylish yet functional and that seamlessly transition their consumers from day to evening, work to vacation or even season to season.

