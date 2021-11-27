Dubai: Noor Galadari paints from the heart

Self-taught artist holds first exhibition in the city

Sheikha Fatima bint Hasher Al Maktoum, President of Sawaed Al Khair Association, with Noor Galadari at the opening of the exhibition

By Staff Report Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 5:33 PM

An inauguration ceremony for the exhibition, ‘Not all those who wander are lost’ by Noor Galadari (Eniko Szabo), was held at Gallery Vibes at Mall of the Emirates this week. The inauguration was graced by the presence of Sheikha Fatima bint Hasher Al Maktoum, President of Sawaed Al Khair Association, and Mrs. Mariam Othman, CEO, Rashid Centre for People of Determination.

The exhibition is open for art lovers until December 12, 2021. A part of the proceeds from the sale from the exhibition will be shared with the Rashid Centre for People of Determination.

“Painting is in some form a translation of our reality, of our feelings,” says the self-taught impressionist artist Noor.

“All my paintings are inspired from life — small segments that we can connect with when we look at them.” Noor, who studied art for a while, says she decided to carve her own path in the field since she didn’t want to get influenced by any one particular idea.

“We all love to wander away from reality from time to time in some way, and it’s just fine because it is a coping mechanism that can only help us.”

Noor, who was hosting her first exhibition in the city, says her intention was to show in a honest and simple way that there is an imaginative child within each one of us who needs to be protected.

“I don’t believe in growing up! I think everyone tries to preserve a child within themselves,” she explains.

Noor Galadari with son Elias Galadari and Nuhad Al Qanaee

She adds it is important to hold on to that feeling and showcase it to the world since somewhere amidst the fantasy and fairy tale is an innocent but wise message that everyone should embrace.

“I would like to encourage people to be brave, to love the variations of art in their home, value it more than just an accessory or interior design. In my opinion, to have a piece in your room that tells a story means so much more than just a colour composition. For paintings, I believe, are meant to stand out.”