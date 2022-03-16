Dubai: IFWD to return for 13th edition

In a first, NFTs will also be a part of the fashion week

By CT Desk Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 5:41 PM

The 13th edition of International Fashion Week Dubai (IFWD) is set to commence from Thursday, March 17 at Arjaan by Rotana. The three-day event is organised by Opulence Events LLC Dubai and supported by the International Fashion Council, Galeries Lafayette Paris, and Iris Lounge.

Like its previous editions, the 13th edition will also have designers and exhibitors including Walid Atallah, Iwona Huzior, NOZA Paulina Łęcka and many more participating from across the world to showcase their latest collections.

The event, dedicated to the finale of Expo 2020 Dubai and the development of fashion and luxury in Dubai, aims to bring different trends and concepts by celebrating fashion, beauty, culture, and arts. In a first, the fashion week will also introduce NFTs as part of their platform.

One of the most popular fashion weeks in the region, IFWD attracts various fashion influencers and international clients to Dubai who bring new opportunities to the region. A special B2B session with the designers will also be held during this edition to discuss fashion.

Fashion brands, designers, and sponsors can participate in the show. Contact info@internationalfashionweekdubai.com or visit www.internationalfashionweekdubai.com for further details.