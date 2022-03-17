Comedian Jason Manford to perform in Dubai

Malhaar Baithak to bring in the joy of spring season on March 11 at the India club
Popular comedian Jason Manford is heading to Dubai for a special one-off gig, The Laughter Factory announced. The British stand-up sensation will perform his popular Like Me show on Friday, April 15 at the Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach on JBR.
A much loved comedian in Britain, Jason is famous for several TV shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, The One Show and A Question of Sport.
Talking about his gig with The Laughter Factory, Jason said: “I always love playing the Laughter Factory, it’s a cracking comedy club and full of proper comedy fans. I know it’s going to be a good crowd. After the last couple of years, we all need a good laugh.”
In the last two years, Jason has hosted several events and shows. In January 2021, the British comedian also guest-starred as Craig in BBC One’s Death in Paradise. Four months later in May, Jason’s quiz show Unbeatable launched on the same platform, running for 50 episodes.
It was in September last year when Jason kicked off his stand-up show Like Me’s UK & Ireland tour.
Tickets for the show start from Dh195 and are available for purchase at thelaughterfactory.com.
