Chefs Massimo Bottura and Akira Back to feature at Taste of Dubai 2023

Expect plenty of diversity at next year's event to be held from February 3-5

Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 2:01 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 2:13 PM

Michelin-starred chefs Massimo Bottura and Akira Back will both feature at premier gastronomic festival series Taste of Dubai 2023, announced Taste Festivals.

From Italian game-changing culinary concepts by Massimo, to the new era of Japanese modern fare - there’s going to be plenty of diversity at Taste of Dubai 2023, to be held at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre from February 3-5. An expected 15,000 foodies, friends, and families will come together to enjoy three days of culinary festivity and live entertainment.

A restaurateur and entrepreneur for more than thirty years, Massimo Bottura is one of the most innovative and influential personalities on the world gastronomic scene. His restaurant Osteria Francescana in his hometown Modena won three Michelin stars in 2012 and the first place in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2016 and 2018.

Over the years, other projects were born that are now part of the ‘Francescana Group’ most notably Torno Subito Dubai, W Dubai - The Palm, which is part of the recently announced Michelin Guide 2022.

Another W Dubai - The Palm chef due to feature at Taste of Dubai 2023, is Akira Back. This Michelin-starred chef has triumphantly built a global empire over the past two decades spawning 23 cutting edge locations operating around the world with more on the horizon.

His repertoire of restaurants includes ‘Akira Back’, his namesake restaurant, known for reshaping modern Japanese dining to create a distinguished experience.

Guests at Taste of Dubai can expect to have access to these chefs like never before, with cooking demonstrations, masterclasses, Q&As and more.

Organisers of the 2023 event have also confirmed the attendance of some of Dubai’s most impressive restaurants. The confirmed line-up so far is Carnival by Tresind, Rhodes W1, Bushra by Buddha Bar, Indiya, 11 Woodfire, Shang Palace, Torno Subito, Akira Black, Sucre and Lowe.

EarlyBird tickets for Taste of Dubai will be on sale from October 23 for a limited time through www.platinumlist.net. More information can be found at www.tasteofdubaifestival.com.