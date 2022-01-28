Bollywood singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu to serenade Dubai

Duo will perform as part of The Legends of Bollywood show in February

By CT Desk Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 4:58 PM

Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will be performing in Dubai in the month of love. This classic duo’s voices have been the epitome of love and romance for most Bollywood ballads in the past four decades. Now you can be part of the timeless magic of these songs at The Legends of Bollywood; Alka Yagnik & Kumar Sanu concert on February 26, at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Alka Yagnik will mesmerise audience with her hit numbers such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hain. With a career spanning over three decades, she is the recipient of a treasure chest of star-studded awards. The voice behind Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Akshay Kumar and many more, Kumar Sanu has the gift of enchantment; his melodies always set the sweetest mood. Sanu is known for his chart topping successes and fan favorites Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen and Dheere Dheere Se Meri. The event is organised by Blu Blood Entertainment.

“We have always taken great pride when bringing the best of the best and this is no exception, we are especially excited to be hosting the best of Bollywood Ballad maestros. This is music that Bollywood lovers across the world have grown up with. These are the artists that helped build the Indian film industry and their songs are and always will be of a highest caliber,” says Blu Blood COO, Osman Osman.

Tickets available at Dubai Calendar/coca-cola-arena.com/PlatinumList