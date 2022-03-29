Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal to perform in Dubai

The award-winning artist will head to the city in May.

Photo: AFP

By CT Desk Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 3:51 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 3:55 PM

The magic of Shreya Ghoshal once again returns to Dubai on May 7 at the Coca-Cola Arena as she takes fans on a trip down memory lane to celebrate 20 years in the industry, as well as Eid.

Shreya Ghoshal kicked off the new year on a beautiful note with the release of her first independent track of 2022. While Uff is a song about heartbreak and pain, these emotions are anything but what the audience feels when she performs on stage.

It’s been 20 years since the award-winning songstress made her Bollywood debut as a playback singer for Devdas back in 2002. With Twitter fans exceeding 7 million, 33 million on Facebook and 23 million followers on Instagram, there is no doubt about why Shreya continues to lead the playback pack and continues to be one of the most highly-acclaimed and sought-after Bollywood artists of her time.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate my career,” Ghoshal shares. “I’ve performed and worked with some of the best in the industry and am looking forward to performing all my past and current hits and paying homage to legendary Bollywood greats with some all-time favourite classics. Sing along with me as I journey all the way from Laal Dupata, Teri Meri to Param Sundari, Munbe Vaa and Chaka Chak.”

Shreya Ghoshal – Live in Dubai is powered by Blu Blood in association with Eid in Dubai.

“We are honoured to have been a part of Shreya’s illustrious career for a number of years now. Having worked with her in South Africa and Dubai, she really brings a special energy to the stage with a treasure trove of hits and we couldn’t think of a better artist to join us in the celebrations of Eid in Dubai,” affirms Dubai’s entertainment power couple, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman, MD and CEO of Blu Blood.

Tickets for Shreya Ghoshal – Live, starting from Dh120, are available through coca-cola-arena.com, Platinumlist and BookMyShow. Book before April 2 and receive a 20% pre-Ramadan discount.