Art exhibition Shurooq Al Fann celebrates the spirit of the holy month

100+ amazing artworks from UAE-based artists will be on display.

Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 2:47 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 2:51 PM

A Ramadan Art Exhibition ‘Shurooq Al Fann’ meaning ‘The Rise of Art’ will be launched in Dubai on April 21 in the presence of officials, delegates and special guests along with a VIP preview of 100+ amazing artworks of UAE-based artists. The artworks include abstract, modernistic painting techniques, incorporate ancient arts of Islamic culture, illustration, arabesque patterns, calligraphy and sacred geometry resonating with the essence of the season.

The exhibition will be free and open for public viewing daily between April 21 – 24 at Sport Society Mall, Mirdif, Dubai. Expect a curated line-up of themed art activations on stage, including a kids art workshop from 8.30 pm onwards. The exhibition promises to be a visually appealing experience for all audiences.

Driven by the passion to promoting art in the UAE, the exhibition is organised by Artoze Gallery and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.

“It is a great pleasure for me to be a part of such a bespoke art related event in this blessed season, that wonderfully represents UAE, its culture and emphasis on art,” says artist Nada Al Barazi.

"I take immense pride while participating in such art exhibits that create extraordinary opportunities for artists to showcase their works,” says Dina Khataan.