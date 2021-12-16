Holiday shopping season is here. Here's how you can prioritise

Simple tips and tricks that can be useful

By Saleh Mansour Published: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 3:09 PM

Many consumers have become increasingly comfortable with online shopping during the pandemic, highlighted in the recent FedEx ‘Future is Now’ study in which 50 per cent individuals aged between 18-60 years in the UAE said they browse the web and then shop online for a majority of their purchases. As the online shopping trend continues to grow in popularity and the run-up to holiday shopping begins, consider clicking and shipping your gifts early this year.

Here are top three reasons why you should prioritise holiday shopping as early as possible:

Shop for unique gifts from small businesses

Many small businesses showcase unique and crafty pieces, with their owners personally involved in either designing or making the products. As shoppers are always on the lookout for unique gifts for their loved ones, it’s best to click early using these small businesses’ online stores to buy what you’re looking for before the holiday shopping frenzy begins.

Buy it before it’s sold out

Every year, a popular toy or gadget becomes a must-have, and if you wait too long, you could miss out. Similarly, certain clothing sizes, colours, or styles sell more quickly than others. According to Euromonitor, in 2020, apparel and footwear represented the highest share of the UAE retail e-commerce market. Start clicking soon and have your gifts shipped early, before the demand for trending products peaks during the holidays.

Ship early to gift on time

Holiday sales attract a lot of shoppers. More people shopping online means your chances of finding what you want are reduced with every passing hour. Adobe Analytics reported that global holiday e-commerce sales in 2021 are projected to hit USD910 billion. This means that you need to expect that some items you find online may go out of stock quickly. To make sure family and friends receive their gifts early and not after the festivities, it’s best that you click and ship early before the holiday season strikes.

Gifts spark happiness in people. By shipping your holiday gifts early, you will be among the first to get them excited for the upcoming holiday season and be remembered as the one who kickstarted the holidays!

Mansour is the MD Middle East Operations, FedEx Express