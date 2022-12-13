UAE: No visit visa extension without exiting the country, say travel agents

Earlier due to Covid-19, there was relaxation, and people didn't need to exit the country

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 6:04 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 6:13 PM

Extension of visit visa without exiting the UAE has been stopped, according to travel agents in the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

A Dubai-based travel agent, talking to Khaleej Times, said, "Today, we have been informed by the immigration department that visit visa extension without exiting the country has been stopped. Usually, it was an inside-country visa, so people need not leave the UAE.

"Earlier, there was relaxation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and people didn't need to exit the country. But now the relaxation has been withdrawn. This is the information we received from the immigration department."

The development was widely discussed by community members on Facebook groups and other social media platforms.

An Abu Dhabi-based travel agent said the condition to exit the country for visa renewal is a standard procedure followed in pre-pandemic days.

"Inside the country, renewals and extensions of visit visas have been stopped. You should exit the country and then apply. This is similar to norms followed in pre-pandemic days. We are now back to normalcy and hence the relaxation has been removed."

Another travel agent from Dubai is still awaiting an official confirmation and said the process was showing an error and applications getting rejected.

"Yes, applications for visit visas are getting rejected. We are waiting for an official confirmation. Last month, the immigration department reduced the 90-day visa to 60 days," he said.

