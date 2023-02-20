UAE: How to replace lost Emirates ID in 24 hours; cost, eligibility, all you need to know

Though the municipality is encouraging participants to have a business permit or a licence, it is not a requirement in registering for the pop-up market
Residents can apply for and receive their Emirates ID within 24 hours with an urgent service called 'Fawri'.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security provides this service with an additional service fee.
'Fawri' is available for UAE and GCC nationals that are residing in the UAE. All age groups can apply for the same.
This service can be obtained for:
Expats that are not UAE or GCC nationals can also avail the 'Fawri' service in case of replacing their identity card. Applicants can receive their ID card within 24 hours from the time they submit the replacement application.
Applicants must get in touch with Emirates Post after they receive a message from ICP on the availability of their card.
To obtain this service, visit the FAIC Customer Happiness Centres without prior notice and present the documents specified.
To replace a lost or damaged Emirates ID, applicants must pay Dh300 along with an application fee of Dh70 if applying through a typing centre. However, the online application cost (eForm) is Dh40.
These fees apply to all UAE nationals, GCC nationals and expats.
The express service cost is an additional Dh150.
'Fawri' service is available at the following ICP Customers Happiness Centres:
