UAE: How to replace lost Emirates ID in 24 hours; cost, eligibility, all you need to know

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security provides this service with an additional service fee

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 3:24 PM

Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 3:34 PM

Residents can apply for and receive their Emirates ID within 24 hours with an urgent service called 'Fawri'.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security provides this service with an additional service fee.

'Fawri' is available for UAE and GCC nationals that are residing in the UAE. All age groups can apply for the same.

This service can be obtained for:

  • first time registration
  • renewal of expired cards
  • lost or damaged cards

Expats that are not UAE or GCC nationals can also avail the 'Fawri' service in case of replacing their identity card. Applicants can receive their ID card within 24 hours from the time they submit the replacement application.

Applicants must get in touch with Emirates Post after they receive a message from ICP on the availability of their card.

To obtain this service, visit the FAIC Customer Happiness Centres without prior notice and present the documents specified.

Cost of the service

To replace a lost or damaged Emirates ID, applicants must pay Dh300 along with an application fee of Dh70 if applying through a typing centre. However, the online application cost (eForm) is Dh40.

These fees apply to all UAE nationals, GCC nationals and expats.

The express service cost is an additional Dh150.

'Fawri' service is available at the following ICP Customers Happiness Centres:

  • Al Jazeera and Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi
  • Al Barsha, Al Rashidiya and Karama in Dubai
  • Madinat Zayed in the Western Region
  • Al Ain Centre
  • Sharjah Centre
  • Ajman Centre
  • Fujairah Centre
  • Ras Al Khaimah Centre
  • Umm Al Quwain Centre

