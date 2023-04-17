Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Five new buses added, working hours for public transport extended to meet increased demand

The additional services aim to reduce congestion during the holidays, as well as to allow comfortable trips for residents

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 4:51 PM

Ajman's Public Transport Authority, APTA, has added new five buses for public transport to meet the increasing demand, and to reduce congestion and pressure on the internal and external lines, during the Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

Comfort

Speaking to Khaleej Times, A top official at APTA said that the move aimed to ensure a comfortable trip for users of the buses during the Eid days.

He added that APTA has completed its preparations to welcome Eid Al-Fitr, and to provide the best transportation services for commuters.

Smart App to book services

The transportation services include public transport, marine transport (Abrah), taxis and a “bus on demand” service during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

APTA provides channels for customers to access various services of the transportation system, and taxis can be requested through the "route" application. Residents can communicate with the APTA around the clock by calling the call centre at 600599997.

Transportation timing

Maritime transport times have been set during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday from 8am to 10pm at all Abrah stations, including Rashidiya, Al-Zawraa, Al-Safia and Marina.

Internal and external bus lines

The official indicated that the first trips for the internal lines will start at 6am until midnight.

The external lines are from 3:15pm until midnight.

The amendment of timings during the Eid holidays has been made to meet the high demands of users.

On-demand bus

As for the on-demand bus service, he said, its working hours during Eid Al-Fitr holidays will be from 6:30am until midnight. Customers can request the on-demand bus service through the smart application available in the Apple Store and Google Play Store on phones and smart devices.

Trip tariff

The e-prices of Abrah tickets for transportation between stations reach Dh2, except for Al-Zawra station, where the ticket price is Dh2.50.

Trips on all types of transportation are free for people of determination and the elderly.

Tourist trips

As for tourist trips for marine transport, ticket prices are Dh5 for a 10 minute trip per person, while 30 minute trips are Dh50 for four people. For trips that take an hour, the ticket price is Dh100.

For tourist tours that last up to an hour and a half, the price of tickets is Dh150.

Safety on abrahs

He reminded the customers to adhere to safety measures while they are on the abrah.

