UAE: Digital services for family disputes launched

New services aim to simplify the process for customers, speed up submitting applications to the Family Tolerance Department

The Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department has launched its new electronic service, 'Electronic Registration of Family Cases', through the official electronic portal of the Ras Al Khaimah government to facilitate services for clients.

The new services aim to simplify the process for the customers and speed up submitting their applications to the Family Tolerance Department without physically attending the family court headquarters.

Judge Aref Al Zaabi, President of the Family Court, explained that all customers could apply for the service, whether they subscribe to electronic services or not.

Customers could avail themselves of the services through easy, flexible and quick procedures by logging in with the digital identity, and then to the Ras Al Khaimah government website, or direct access to the service Via the verification code that reaches the phone of the service requester.

He said that this service allows customers to submit requests, follow up on the situation, inquire about them and about the postponed sessions. They can see the dates of the upcoming sessions, as it will contribute to dispensing with paper transactions and shortening the time for service completion and submission in minutes.

The customer can also apply for the service anytime and from anywhere, quickly, by filling out the electronic form and attaching the required documents.