8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, June 22

David Light /Dubai
June 22, 2021

Welcome into Tuesday's episode of 8@8 with David Light where today we're talking about nursery school rule changes in Abu Dhabi, your best quarantine-free holiday ideas and F1 fans being allowed back into the UAE capital's race at the end of the year. Come join the discussion!


David Light

David is originally from the United Kingdom and has been a journalist in the UAE for 12 years. A keen lifestyle writer, his work centres on motoring, dining, travel, film and local and international entertainment. When he is not at his desk, David enjoys taking a motorbike out for an early ride, delving into a historical biography or exploring new languages and countries. Email him about any of his stories or to reach out about one of your own.




