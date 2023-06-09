Xpatzhub launches the third season of India Dubai Queen

India-Dubai Queen is the number one fashion event where models get to depict their beauty, talents, and wits

Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 2:25 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 2:28 PM

Models get the prospect to walk the ramp wearing different attires of different designers exhibiting ethnic, western, and indo-western collections. The models are judged based on their confidence, abilities, and how they carry themselves. This fashion event will not only help in developing self-confidence but also make sure every woman fulfils their childhood dream of being on the ramp. Dreams do come true with Xpatzhub. This extravagant event is on the August 27 at Copthorne Lakeview Hotel DIP.

The top 10 models then go to the questionnaire where the dignitary jury members ask questions to determine the top three models. The jury members usually include bollywood celebrities and beauty queens.

International brands not only from Dubai but also Germany and India are travelling to the UAE for this fascinating fashion event. Remarkable brands such as Shape Your Health, style-O-classics, Zèbaqi and Saloni Hariyani are a part of the event. We are eagerly looking forward to a terrific fashion festival.

Anul Mundra, the founder and CEO of Xpatzhub has won 40+ awards in the past three years and has a strong vision to uplift other businesswomen and assist them to build successful businesses such as her own. "If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together " is an African Proverb that has always been her motto. “I wanted to do something unique, I took an immense step and decided to be an entrepreneur,” she said.

Xpatzhub is the largest active community-business platform with 200,000+ subscribers, followers, and members. They host several engaging competitions and provide opportunities to expats on different occasions. Their members have experienced the luxury of meeting celebrities from the Bollywood industry. With the help of their network, they have spread across several different industries such as fashion, education, and event management. Furthermore, their network endorses businesses through strategic marketing and the support they require.