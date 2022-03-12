Women empowerment celebrated at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara

Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 3:38 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 3:59 PM

Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara celebrated March 7 as Global Sikh Women’s Day and International Women’s Day. During the occasion, the entire Sewa was done by women. Vandana Sudhir, the wife of Sunjay Sudhir, the Ambassador of India to the UAE, was present as the guest of honour during the occasion.

“I am honoured and privileged to be a part of Gurudwara Seva during the momentous occasion,” she said. She further added: “In the UAE, things are good for women, where women’s rights are protected, and women are safe.

We are living in a time when there are plenty of opportunities for us. Every woman needs to communicate and express herself freely and unapologetically, and she should stand up for herself and others. Together, we have to remind and reimagine a world where we are the changemakers.”

“Gurudwara Dubai believes in contributing to making a positive difference to women. March 7 is a day of celebrations of womanhood, women empowerment and a tribute to the women of Sikh history. We invite women across the UAE to come together and pray for the well-being of the world. Women empowerment is the cornerstone of Sikh belief. This event is a humble attempt towards celebrating women,”said Dr Bubbles Kandhari, vice-chairperson Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai.