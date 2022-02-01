Why pursue your post-graduation in UK or Canada?

Revered for their global educational infrastructure, the UK and Canada are ideal destinations for prospective international students hoping to build a career abroad

Today's students have realised the value that comes with studying overseas. Therefore, they are actively considering overseas opportunities for post graduate programmes. UK and Canada both have a long-celebrated history of providing outstanding higher education since over 50 British and Canada's universities are among the highest-ranking globally. It's time for you to follow your dream to study abroad with DM Consultants, Middle East's most reliable overseas education consultant.

What are the requirements to go abroad for post-graduation?

Both the UK and Canada are countries that have secured their position as leading destinations for students who wish to move abroad. Considering the statistics from the past three years, both these countries combined, welcome over one million students under various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, each year. While each university has its own set of eligibility criteria, the requirements to obtain a student visa from these countries are more or less the same. Listed are some of the standard requirements that students will need to fulfil in order to be eligible for a student visa from the UK or Canada:

- Your language competency must be competitive, and you will need to present evidence. It can be your International English Language Testing System (IELTS) certification.

- You need to submit a bank statement as proof that you can bear all the future finances of your stay and tuition fee in the country.

- You will need a government-approved acceptance letter from your educational institute.

The overall process of acquiring a student visa can be tedious and overwhelming if you are approaching it alone. However, our team at DM Overseas Education Consultants are experienced and knowledgeable and can help you through the process without any of the common hassles associated with it.

What are my options when pursuing post-graduation in the UK or Canada?

The advantages of studying abroad are incredible but finding a suitable programme for your post-graduation can be a bit tricky. However, it is a decision that we here at DM Overseas Consultants can guide you through. As for the options available, based on your undergraduate degree, you can choose to pursue higher studies in global business management, MBA, supply chain management, project management, or international business management. With that being said, there are other programmes that you can pursue as well. To know more in detail about study programmes and universities we represent in the UK and Canada, get in touch with our immigration consultants today.