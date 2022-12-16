Westford Awards: Honouring leadership in business and beyond

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 1:29 PM

Westford, a transnational higher education institution, has announced that it will be hosting ‘Westford Awards 2023’ — an awards ceremony to honour business excellence and beyond. A business school will be organising such a ceremony in the UAE for the first time, which marks a pioneering initiative. Through this exclusive endeavour, Westford looks forward to awarding and honouring the outstanding achievements and contributions of corporate entities ranging from corporates, SMEs, start-ups, and influential individuals.

Westford Awards 2023 is dedicated to acknowledging the success and best practices of organisations and individuals whose efforts have made a significant impact in the UAE. Through recognising quality, innovation, and excellence, Westford strives to promote and encourage widespread adoption of such business values among entities.

With over 40 award categories addressing more than 10 sectors of business, the momentous event aims to reach far beyond. It assures that organisations receive the recognition they deserve. Apart from its fundamental objective, Westford Awards 2023 aims to create a space for corporates and individuals to connect and network. In addition to getting recognised and awarded by a prestigious business school, it will also serve as a great platform to promote corporate visibility and upstage their accomplishments across digital media. Westford has developed a unique judging criterion in accordance with business case analysis, brand surveys, organisations' growth graphs, ethical business benchmarking, brand image, CSR, and community contributions along with innovation and sustainability. These factors will be taken into consideration while evaluating the winners under the three broad categories — business excellence, business impact and service excellence.

Being a business school with over a decade of experience in higher education, Westford has been successful in creating a workforce that continues to contribute towards the growth and success of businesses. Westford comes with a wealth of experience and credibility. It has over 12 international partnerships with accredited universities and institutions from the UK, and Europe, and 10,000 plus students from over 130 countries around the world. This has led Westford to gain an in-depth insight into key business elements and characteristics. Through years of exposure, Westford has been able to identify exemplary initiatives of establishments and individuals.

Hanil Das, co-founder and CEO at Westford University College, said: "Westford is extremely privileged to announce the 'Westford Awards,' which recognise corporate businesses and individuals who have excelled in their field and contributed to society. Westford is the first business school to host such an event, which honours industry leaders and their accomplishments. The UAE's dynamic market conditions have provided businesses with the potential to coordinate and support one another in their growth and the impact they create. Westford is thrilled to be in a position to enable the phenomenon of progress via inspiration and networking."